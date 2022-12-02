Papai Noel Existe

Not Available

A tender story, in which Santa Claus helps to preserve a family. Dudu (David Lucas), a very naughty boy, makes a wish full of hope on Christmas Eve, seeking the reconciliation of his parents, Luciana (Carolina Kasting) and Roberto (Daniel Boaventura), who are determined to separate. Dudu looks for a Santa Claus in a store and insists that his order be fulfilled. However, the good old man, who in fact is Jonas (Reginaldo Farias), who lives making beaks to survive, at first does not take the boy very seriously, as he does not have a past of family joy, much less on Christmas Eve.