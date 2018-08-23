2018

Papillon

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Release Date

August 23rd, 2018

Studio

Red Granite Pictures

Henri Charriere, called "Papillon" for the butterfly tattoo on his chest, is convicted in Paris for a murder he did not commit. Sentenced to life imprisonment in the penal colony of French Guiana, he becomes obsessed with escaping. After planning and executing a series of treacherous yet failed attempts, he's sent to the notorious prison Devil's Island, a place from which no one has ever escaped.

Cast

Charlie HunnamHenri "Papillon" Charrière
Rami MalekLouis Dega
Tommy FlanaganMasked Breton
Michael SochaJulot
Eve HewsonNenette
Ian BeattieToussaint

