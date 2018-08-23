Henri Charriere, called "Papillon" for the butterfly tattoo on his chest, is convicted in Paris for a murder he did not commit. Sentenced to life imprisonment in the penal colony of French Guiana, he becomes obsessed with escaping. After planning and executing a series of treacherous yet failed attempts, he's sent to the notorious prison Devil's Island, a place from which no one has ever escaped.
|Charlie Hunnam
|Henri "Papillon" Charrière
|Rami Malek
|Louis Dega
|Tommy Flanagan
|Masked Breton
|Michael Socha
|Julot
|Eve Hewson
|Nenette
|Ian Beattie
|Toussaint
