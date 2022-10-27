Not Available

Papy fait de la résistance

  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films Christian Fechner

It is 1943 in Paris. Like so many others, the Bourbelle family's home has been taken over by the Germans and they now live in their cellar. Little do they know that the son, Guy-Hubert Bourdelle, is far from being the cowardly hairdresser he pretends. He is in truth the Germans’ most feared opponent: le super-résistant!

Cast

Michel GalabruJean-Robert Bourdelle
Gérard JugnotAdolfo Ramirez
Martin LamotteGuy-Hubert "Super-Résistant" Bourdelle
Dominique LavanantBernadette Bourdelle
Jacqueline MaillanHéléna Bourdelle
Jacques VilleretMaréchal Ludwig Von Apfelstrudel

