Papy fait de la résistance

It is 1943 in Paris. Like so many others, the Bourbelle family's home has been taken over by the Germans and they now live in their cellar. Little do they know that the son, Guy-Hubert Bourdelle, is far from being the cowardly hairdresser he pretends. He is in truth the Germans’ most feared opponent: le super-résistant!
|Michel Galabru
|Jean-Robert Bourdelle
|Gérard Jugnot
|Adolfo Ramirez
|Martin Lamotte
|Guy-Hubert "Super-Résistant" Bourdelle
|Dominique Lavanant
|Bernadette Bourdelle
|Jacqueline Maillan
|Héléna Bourdelle
|Jacques Villeret
|Maréchal Ludwig Von Apfelstrudel
