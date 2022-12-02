Paradise Field (Flowers and)

Not Available

Paradise Field is a series of collage sketches and a recorded short text conceived during lockdown while taking daily walks around a 1970s housing estate in East London. 150 years earlier this had been the site of Europe’s largest nursery and importer of rare exotic plants. The same area is also the location of no. 5 and no. 7 Darnley Road, where the filmmaker (and several other friends) used to live around 2007. The wonders of the plants which once grew there and the love shared amongst friends (in the same place but later in time) fused into an idea of Paradise, which was amplified by the strange stillness of those spring months of 2020.