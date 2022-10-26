Not Available

Paradise Kiss

  • Drama

Hyasaka Yukari only wants one thing: to enter the college that her mom wants. One day, she meets an extravagant group that loves fashion. They were searching for a model and Yukari fits their ideal model. From now Yukari will know the world of fashion and modeling, and what she really wants.

Cast

Osamu MukaiJouji 'George' Koizumi
Aya OmasaMiwako Sakurada
Shunji IgarashiDaisuke Yamamoto / Isabella Yamamoto
Kento KakuArashi Nagase
Yusuke YamamotoHiroyuki Tokumori
Natsuki KatôKaori Asou

