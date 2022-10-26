Paradise Kiss

Hyasaka Yukari only wants one thing: to enter the college that her mom wants. One day, she meets an extravagant group that loves fashion. They were searching for a model and Yukari fits their ideal model. From now Yukari will know the world of fashion and modeling, and what she really wants.
|Osamu Mukai
|Jouji 'George' Koizumi
|Aya Omasa
|Miwako Sakurada
|Shunji Igarashi
|Daisuke Yamamoto / Isabella Yamamoto
|Kento Kaku
|Arashi Nagase
|Yusuke Yamamoto
|Hiroyuki Tokumori
|Natsuki Katô
|Kaori Asou
