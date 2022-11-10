Not Available

Paradise: Love

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Société Parisienne de Production

On the beaches of Kenya they're known as "Sugar Mamas" -- European women who seek out African boys selling love to earn a living. Teresa, a 50-year-old Austrian and mother of a daughter entering puberty, travels to this vacation paradise. She goes from one Beach Boy to the next, from one disappointment to the next and finally she must recognize: On the beaches of Kenya love is a business.

Cast

Margarete TieselTeresa
Peter KazunguMunga
Inge MauxTeresas Freundin
Dunja SowinetzTouristin
Helen BrugatTouristin
Carlos MkutanoSalama

