Paradise: Love

On the beaches of Kenya they're known as "Sugar Mamas" -- European women who seek out African boys selling love to earn a living. Teresa, a 50-year-old Austrian and mother of a daughter entering puberty, travels to this vacation paradise. She goes from one Beach Boy to the next, from one disappointment to the next and finally she must recognize: On the beaches of Kenya love is a business.
|Margarete Tiesel
|Teresa
|Peter Kazungu
|Munga
|Inge Maux
|Teresas Freundin
|Dunja Sowinetz
|Touristin
|Helen Brugat
|Touristin
|Carlos Mkutano
|Salama
