Paranoia Tapes 4: Kennel House

Join two friends on a suspenseful journey into a town legend of an abandoned house called, Kennel House. This local story creates susperia within the characters minds. Making a documentary that might quite possibly be the last documentary anyone ever sees. Featuring short films by Nikki Chatwin and Owen Mulligan. And introducing, Justin Bussell as the extreme fanatic of the psycho, Henry. Get ready for a terrifying entry into the Paranoia Tapes franchise. This is one franchise that is not slowing down. With inspiration from the creators of The Blair Witch Project, the Southern Sykos are sure to be the next talk of the town, when you think of the found footage genre, you think of only one name, JACK HUNTER.