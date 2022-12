Not Available

Henry is back! Now manipulating YouTuber Kegan! Henry has sent him a dvd-r with several clips that are truly terrifying. Jack Hunter reprises his role as Henry for one last time in this sequel to the world phenomenon found footage franchise, Paranoia Tapes. With this installment we dive deeper into the mythology of Paranoia Tapes. This is a sequel for the books! You don't want to miss this one!