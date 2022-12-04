Paranormal Highway

Not Available

On a peaceful October day a college team and their coaches depart on a three day journey to a national championship. From the start strange things happen on their creaky, rented bus. Just after midnight on the third day, they hit something on the road. For the next six hours in the dead of night thirteen people face their ultimate terror. Trapped and isolated they must recruit all their strength and courage and find every available resource to destroy these mysterious predators. What do they want? Who do they want? It's a fight for survival In the Still of the Night.