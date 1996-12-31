Parasite Eve

Toshiaki Nagashima is a biologist who is doing major research on mitochondria. When his beautiful young wife is tragically involved in a car accident which leaves her brain dead, in desperation he steals her liver from her body in order to recieve the mitochondria from it to resurrect his wife from the dead. The killer mitochondria takes the form of his assistant.
|Tomoko Nakajima
|Sawako Asakura
|Ayako Omura
|Mariko Anzai
|Gorô Inagaki
|Tatsuro Ohno
|Hisako Manda
|Etsuko Odagiri
|Tetsuya Bessho
|Takatsugu Yoshizumi
|Noboru Mitani
|Mutsuo Ishihara
