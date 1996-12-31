1996

Parasite Eve

  • Romance
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1996

Studio

Robot Communications

Toshiaki Nagashima is a biologist who is doing major research on mitochondria. When his beautiful young wife is tragically involved in a car accident which leaves her brain dead, in desperation he steals her liver from her body in order to recieve the mitochondria from it to resurrect his wife from the dead. The killer mitochondria takes the form of his assistant.

Cast

Tomoko NakajimaSawako Asakura
Ayako OmuraMariko Anzai
Gorô InagakiTatsuro Ohno
Hisako MandaEtsuko Odagiri
Tetsuya BesshoTakatsugu Yoshizumi
Noboru MitaniMutsuo Ishihara

View Full Cast >

Images