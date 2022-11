Not Available

Deepak is an aristocrat who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. His life, however, is far from charmed, and in a moment of despair, Deepak considers ending it. But when a mysterious voice urges him to carry on, he begins a series of encounters that change his life forever. This film from V. Shantaram stars Wasti and Jayashree and features music by C. Ramachandra, including "Apni Kaho Kuch Meri Suno Kya Dil."