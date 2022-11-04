Paree, Paree

A young American man in Paris spots a beautiful woman in a crowd and is instantly smitten, but soon loses sight of her. Later, as he and several friends are sitting at a table at an outdoor cafe and he is describing her to them, he sees her again. His friends begin to tease him about her, and he bets them that he can win her love in 30 days even though he has no money.
|Dorothy Stone
|Lulu
|Bob Hope
|Peter
|Billie Leonard
|Violet
|Rodney McLennan
|Michael (as Rodney McLennon)
|Charles Collins
|Baxter
View Full Cast >