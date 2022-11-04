1934

Paree, Paree

  • Romance
  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 7th, 1934

Studio

Not Available

A young American man in Paris spots a beautiful woman in a crowd and is instantly smitten, but soon loses sight of her. Later, as he and several friends are sitting at a table at an outdoor cafe and he is describing her to them, he sees her again. His friends begin to tease him about her, and he bets them that he can win her love in 30 days even though he has no money.

Cast

Dorothy StoneLulu
Bob HopePeter
Billie LeonardViolet
Rodney McLennanMichael (as Rodney McLennon)
Charles CollinsBaxter

