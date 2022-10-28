Michael is a young boy living in a typical 1950's suburbanite home... except for his bizarre and horrific nightmares, and continued unease around his parents. Young Michael begins to suspect his parents are cooking more than just hamburgers on the grill outside, but has trouble explaining his fears to his new-found friend Sheila, or the school's social worker.
|Mary Beth Hurt
|Lily Laemle
|Sandy Dennis
|Millie Dew
|Deborah Rush
|Mrs. Zellner
|Kathryn Grody
|Miss Baxter
|Graham Jarvis
|Mr. Zellner
|Wayne Robson
|Lab Attendant
