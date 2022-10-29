Parer's War is the true story of World War II frontline cameraman, Damien Parer, whose work won Australia’s first Oscar. His desperate efforts to return to the battlefield to capture what he believed was the ‘truth’ of war were thwarted by his own government. Caught between two worlds, his own personal demons almost cost him the woman he loved.
|Matthew Le Nevez
|Damien Parer
|Adelaide Clemens
|Marie Cotter
|Rob Carlton
|Ken Hall
|Lindsay Farris
|Max Dupain
|Nicholas Bell
|Bob Howes
