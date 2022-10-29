Not Available

Parer's War

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Parer's War is the true story of World War II frontline cameraman, Damien Parer, whose work won Australia’s first Oscar. His desperate efforts to return to the battlefield to capture what he believed was the ‘truth’ of war were thwarted by his own government. Caught between two worlds, his own personal demons almost cost him the woman he loved.

Cast

Matthew Le NevezDamien Parer
Adelaide ClemensMarie Cotter
Rob CarltonKen Hall
Lindsay FarrisMax Dupain
Nicholas BellBob Howes

View Full Cast >

Images