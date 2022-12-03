Not Available

Parfum de lumière

    His many photographic explorations in Hong Kong and Shanghai have led Serge Clément to combine the Chinese metropolises, first in a book titled Fragrant Light, and now in this animated version for the National Film Board of Canada. This fragrant light in a revolving diamond-shaped bottle takes us through space and time, over a reinvented urban landscape where Hong Kong shows the way to Shanghai, while the photographer's inner city gives us a glimpse of the 21st century metropolises. But this is not history, it's a story where light and shadows fight for territory on shifting battlefields, his and ours. Film without words.

