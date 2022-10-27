They fall in love before they know its meaning, Lolita, orphaned at an early age & Shekhar, who reaches out & gives her the security she craves.They share joys & sorrows through childhood & adolescence,unknown to them the relationship of an unspoken right they hold over eachother metamorphs into an intense love, they don't even sense coming. It Takes and outsider for them to realize their love.
|Saif Ali Khan
|Shekhar N. Roy
|Vidya Balan
|Lolita (Gurcharan's daughter)
|Sanjay Dutt
|Girish Sharma
|Raima Sen
|Koyal (Lolita's sister)
|Dia Mirza
|Gayetri Tatya
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Narrator
