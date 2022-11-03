Paris Bound

Jim Hutton and Mary Archer are two liberals who are content to remain faithful to each other in spirit only. They are married with all the ritual of a church wedding, the bride believing that each should be allowed perfect freedom in personal contacts. Complications arise when these ideals are put into practice.
|Ann Harding
|Mary Hutton
|Fredric March
|Jim Hutton
|Carmelita Geraghty
|Noel Farley
|Leslie Fenton
|Richard Parrish
|George Irving
|James Hutton Sr.
|Charlotte Walker
|Helen White
