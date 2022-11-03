1929

Paris Bound

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 1929

Studio

Pathé Exchange

Jim Hutton and Mary Archer are two liberals who are content to remain faithful to each other in spirit only. They are married with all the ritual of a church wedding, the bride believing that each should be allowed perfect freedom in personal contacts. Complications arise when these ideals are put into practice.

Cast

Ann HardingMary Hutton
Fredric MarchJim Hutton
Carmelita GeraghtyNoel Farley
Leslie FentonRichard Parrish
George IrvingJames Hutton Sr.
Charlotte WalkerHelen White

View Full Cast >

Images