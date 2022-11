Not Available

Paris By Night 101: Hanh Phuc Dau Nam (Happiness in the New Year) is a Paris By Night program produced by Thuy Nga that was filmed at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California on November 13 and 14, 2010 and released on DVD, 2 months later, on January 14th, 2011. The show was hosted by Nguyen Ngoc Ngan and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen. This PBN is the 4th Xuan based program after PBN 76, 80, and 85.