1990

Paris is Burning

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 12th, 1990

Studio

Miramax

Paris Is Burning is a 1990 documentary (directeor Jennie Livingston) filmed in the mid-to-late 1980s, chronicling the ball culture of New York City and the poor, African American and Latino gay and transgendered community involved in it. Many consider Paris Is Burning to be an invaluable documentary of the end of the "Golden Age" of New York City drag balls and exploration of queer culture

Cast

Pepper LaBeijaHerself
Willi NinjaHimself
Octavia St. LaurentHerself
Anji XtravaganzaHerself
Venus XtravaganzaHerself
Dorian CoreyHerself

