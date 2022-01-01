Paris Is Burning is a 1990 documentary (directeor Jennie Livingston) filmed in the mid-to-late 1980s, chronicling the ball culture of New York City and the poor, African American and Latino gay and transgendered community involved in it. Many consider Paris Is Burning to be an invaluable documentary of the end of the "Golden Age" of New York City drag balls and exploration of queer culture
|Pepper LaBeija
|Herself
|Willi Ninja
|Himself
|Octavia St. Laurent
|Herself
|Anji Xtravaganza
|Herself
|Venus Xtravaganza
|Herself
|Dorian Corey
|Herself
