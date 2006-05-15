Paris, je t'aime

Olivier Assayas, Gus Van Sant, Wes Craven and Alfonso Cuaron are among the 20 distinguished directors who contribute to this collection of 18 stories, each exploring a different aspect of Parisian life. The colourful characters in this drama include a pair of mimes, a husband trying to chose between his wife and his lover, and a married man who turns to a prostitute for advice.
|Steve Buscemi
|Touriste (Tuileries)
|Natalie Portman
|Francine (Faubourg Saint-Denis)
|Willem Dafoe
|Le cow-boy (Place des Victoires)
|Maggie Gyllenhaal
|Liz (Quartier des Enfants Rouges)
|Axel Kiener
|Axel (Tuileries)
|Julie Bataille
|Julie (Tuileries)
View Full Cast >