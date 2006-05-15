2006

Paris, je t'aime

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 15th, 2006

Studio

Filmazure

Olivier Assayas, Gus Van Sant, Wes Craven and Alfonso Cuaron are among the 20 distinguished directors who contribute to this collection of 18 stories, each exploring a different aspect of Parisian life. The colourful characters in this drama include a pair of mimes, a husband trying to chose between his wife and his lover, and a married man who turns to a prostitute for advice.

Cast

Steve BuscemiTouriste (Tuileries)
Natalie PortmanFrancine (Faubourg Saint-Denis)
Willem DafoeLe cow-boy (Place des Victoires)
Maggie GyllenhaalLiz (Quartier des Enfants Rouges)
Axel KienerAxel (Tuileries)
Julie BatailleJulie (Tuileries)

Images