October 2013: for one month, Paris became the world capital of street art. Neither a museum nor a gallery, it's an apartment building bound for destruction that became home to the biggest collective exhibition ever imagined. 4500 m2 of street art, with more than 400 artworks spread over 10 floors. Paris Tower 13 is an immersion in the process of art creation, an exclusive and final testimony of this adventure, narrated by the artists who made it happen, showing that when radicalism and artistic integrity are put at the service of an authentic and generous project, a popular success arises.