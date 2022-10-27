Paris When It Sizzles

Hollywood producer Alexander Meyerheimer has hired drunken writer Richard Benson to write his latest movie. Benson has been holed up in a Paris apartment supposedly working on the script for months, but instead has spent the time living it up. Benson now has just two days to the deadline and thus hires a temporary secretary, Gabrielle Simpson, to help him complete it in time.
|Audrey Hepburn
|Gabrielle Simpson / Gaby
|William Holden
|Richard Benson / Rick
|Grégoire Aslan
|Gilet, l'inspecteur de police
|Raymond Bussières
|François (1er gangster)
|Tony Curtis
|Maurice / Philippe
|Christian Duvaleix
|le maître d'hôtel
