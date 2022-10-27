1964

Paris When It Sizzles

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 29th, 1964

Studio

Paramount

Hollywood producer Alexander Meyerheimer has hired drunken writer Richard Benson to write his latest movie. Benson has been holed up in a Paris apartment supposedly working on the script for months, but instead has spent the time living it up. Benson now has just two days to the deadline and thus hires a temporary secretary, Gabrielle Simpson, to help him complete it in time.

Cast

Audrey HepburnGabrielle Simpson / Gaby
William HoldenRichard Benson / Rick
Grégoire AslanGilet, l'inspecteur de police
Raymond BussièresFrançois (1er gangster)
Tony CurtisMaurice / Philippe
Christian Duvaleixle maître d'hôtel

