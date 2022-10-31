When Elisabeth dramatically collapses at her own party, secrets are revealed and new desires spring to life for the residents of Park Road. The signal has been given for anything from swinger sex to family rows to organ theft. "Park Road – The Movie" is a comedy that celebrates life and reveals till now unknown sides of the residents on the popular road.
|Søs Egelind
|Elisabeth Sachs / Lisa Johansen
|Søren Spanning
|Torben Dahl
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Astrid Borg
|Henrik Prip
|Kim Borg
|Claes Bang
|Per
|Mia Lyhne
|Karina
