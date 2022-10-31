Not Available

Park Road - the Movie

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Elisabeth dramatically collapses at her own party, secrets are revealed and new desires spring to life for the residents of Park Road. The signal has been given for anything from swinger sex to family rows to organ theft. "Park Road – The Movie" is a comedy that celebrates life and reveals till now unknown sides of the residents on the popular road.

Cast

Søs EgelindElisabeth Sachs / Lisa Johansen
Søren SpanningTorben Dahl
Julian BonfiglioAstrid Borg
Henrik PripKim Borg
Claes BangPer
Mia LyhneKarina

