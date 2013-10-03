November 22nd, 1963 was a day that changed the world forever - when young American President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. This film follows, almost in real time, a handful of individuals forced to make split-second decisions after an event that would change their lives and forever alter the world’s landscape.
|Zac Efron
|Jim Carrico
|Billy Bob Thornton
|Forrest Sorrels
|Ron Livingston
|James Hosty
|Tom Welling
|Roy Kellerman
|Paul Giamatti
|Abraham Zapruder
|Colin Hanks
|Dr. Malcom Perry
