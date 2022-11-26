Parmak Ucunda

Not Available

An insecure middle schooler, Noah, is confused by the momentary blackout she’s experienced before an important exam. She tries to cover it up as to not disappoint her mother; who was already informed of her daughter’s absence. They both struggle to understand each other, and Noah gets grounded. Her mother only becomes aware of Noah’s symptoms of anxiety later, when she finds her in her room, in tears amid notebooks and worksheets. As they both try to understand the details of the incident, her mom is left puzzled by what she’s heard. She reaches out to Eva, Noah’s older sister for help. Despite nobody talking about the incident, Eva is able to communicate the love and support of both her and their mother through actions.