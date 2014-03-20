Mike and Sulley are back at Monsters University for a fun-filled weekend with their Oozma Kappa fraternity brothers. The gang is throwing their first party, but no one’s showing up. Luckily for them, Mike and Sulley have come up with a plan to make sure “Party Central” is the most epic party the school has ever seen.
|Billy Crystal
|Mike (voice)
|John Goodman
|Sullivan (voice)
|Charlie Day
|Art (voice)
|Dave Foley
|Terry (voice)
|Sean Hayes
|Terri (voice)
|Joel Murray
|Don (voice)
View Full Cast >