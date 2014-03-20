2014

Party Central

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 20th, 2014

Studio

Pixar

Mike and Sulley are back at Monsters University for a fun-filled weekend with their Oozma Kappa fraternity brothers. The gang is throwing their first party, but no one’s showing up. Luckily for them, Mike and Sulley have come up with a plan to make sure “Party Central” is the most epic party the school has ever seen.

Cast

Billy CrystalMike (voice)
John GoodmanSullivan (voice)
Charlie DayArt (voice)
Dave FoleyTerry (voice)
Sean HayesTerri (voice)
Joel MurrayDon (voice)

