Party Girl

Slick lawyer Thomas Farrell has made a career of defending mobsters in trials. It's not until he meets a lovely showgirl at a mob party that he realizes that there's more to life then winning trials. Farrell tries to quit the racket, but mob boss Rico Angelo threatens to hurt the showgirl if Farrell leaves him.
|Cyd Charisse
|Vicki Gaye
|Lee J. Cobb
|Rico Angelo
|John Ireland
|Louis Canetto
|Kent Smith
|Jeffrey Stewart
|Claire Kelly
|Genevieve, Farrell's Wife
|Corey Allen
|Cookie La Motte
