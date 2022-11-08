1958

Party Girl

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 1958

Studio

Euterpe

Slick lawyer Thomas Farrell has made a career of defending mobsters in trials. It's not until he meets a lovely showgirl at a mob party that he realizes that there's more to life then winning trials. Farrell tries to quit the racket, but mob boss Rico Angelo threatens to hurt the showgirl if Farrell leaves him.

Cast

Cyd CharisseVicki Gaye
Lee J. CobbRico Angelo
John IrelandLouis Canetto
Kent SmithJeffrey Stewart
Claire KellyGenevieve, Farrell's Wife
Corey AllenCookie La Motte

