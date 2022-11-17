Pasand Apni Apni

Not Available

Bollywood-on-Thames: East meets West in a tale of two loves in 70s London This is modern romance, East-meets-West, Britain-meets-Bollywood style! Rajesh is torn between Rita, his cosmopolitan London girlfriend, and Sita, the Indian bride his mother has arranged for him. When his mother falls ill, Rajesh reluctantly agrees to marry Sita to please her. But their marriage struggles as Sita's traditional, homely ways are at odds with Rajesh's Western inclinations. If only Sita was more like Rita! (Hint: both Rita and Sita are played by the same actress, Simi Garewal.) Who wins in East versus West?