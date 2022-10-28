Not Available

Pass-Thru

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Neil Breen Films

Artificial Intelligence from far into the future arrives to immediately CLEANSE the human species of millions of humans who are harmful to other humans. A VISIONARY, REVOLUTIONARY FILM which pushes the human species to the limits of controversial, thought-provoking actions.

Cast

ViadTiger
Kathy CorpusAmanda - Immigrant
Chaize MacklinKim - Immigrant
Jason Albert Perez MorciglioJose - Human Trafficker
Elicia Stokes NavarroEllen - Immigrant
Donna Thomas RogersDana - Smuggler

View Full Cast >

Images