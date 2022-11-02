Not Available

Passage to Buddha

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Taeheung Pictures

A young boy mourns the death of his father, and begins a quest to find his mother. He encounters many people on the way who quote Buddhist precepts: an eccentric monk, a girl who grows up into a young woman, a prison inmate, a foul-mouthed doctor and the young son of a hard drinking astronomer. Each of them tell the boy to seek someone to help him find the truth and his mother.

Cast

Oh Tae-kyungSeon-jae
Kim Hye-seonI-ryeon
Dokgo Young-jaeHae-un
Won Mi-kyungLady of lotus
Shin Hyun-joonJi-ho

View Full Cast >

Images