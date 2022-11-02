Passage to Buddha

A young boy mourns the death of his father, and begins a quest to find his mother. He encounters many people on the way who quote Buddhist precepts: an eccentric monk, a girl who grows up into a young woman, a prison inmate, a foul-mouthed doctor and the young son of a hard drinking astronomer. Each of them tell the boy to seek someone to help him find the truth and his mother.
|Oh Tae-kyung
|Seon-jae
|Kim Hye-seon
|I-ryeon
|Dokgo Young-jae
|Hae-un
|Won Mi-kyung
|Lady of lotus
|Shin Hyun-joon
|Ji-ho
