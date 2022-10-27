Not Available

Passion Potion

    By chance the perfume creators Mike and Al produce a scent that makes women go wild for sex. While they desperately try to find the recipe for their product of chance, they use it on random women they meet in the train and fuck their brains out in a hut in the forest. A central problem is to explain their absence from work to wives and colleagues.

    Cast

    		Kenneth CopeMike Carter
    		Hilary PritchardDiane Simpson
    		Philippa GailJune Carter
    		Richard VernonAndrew Coombes
    		Penny BrahmsMary Cawfield
    		Sandra BryantSue

