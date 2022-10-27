Passion Potion

By chance the perfume creators Mike and Al produce a scent that makes women go wild for sex. While they desperately try to find the recipe for their product of chance, they use it on random women they meet in the train and fuck their brains out in a hut in the forest. A central problem is to explain their absence from work to wives and colleagues.
|Kenneth Cope
|Mike Carter
|Hilary Pritchard
|Diane Simpson
|Philippa Gail
|June Carter
|Richard Vernon
|Andrew Coombes
|Penny Brahms
|Mary Cawfield
|Sandra Bryant
|Sue
