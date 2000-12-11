2000

Passion's Peak

  • Drama
  • Romance

December 11th, 2000

Indigo Entertainment

Christina has decided to begin her life again by returning to the mountain town where she grew up and opening a bed and breakfast. Thankfully, her schoolgirl crush Brad still lives in town, and is excited about helping her establish the new business. However, her ex-boyfriend Mark shows up with his new stripper girlfriend as the B&B's first customers. Jealous Mark wants nothing more than to see Christina fail.

Cast

Kelli McCartyChristina
Bobby JohnsonChip
Devinn LaneShene
Monique ParentSophia
Paul LoganJames
Renee ReaBait

