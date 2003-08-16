Passionada

The film is a romantic comedy about a Portuguese widow whose husband had been a fisherman who died at sea. The widow's teenage daughter wants to be a professional gambler and she convinces her mother to date a British man whose new in town. The widow falls for the Brit, who pretends to be in the fishing business but is actually a professional gambler. The naive daughter gets into some trouble.
|Sofia Milos
|Celia Amonte
|Emmy Rossum
|Vicky Amonte
|Theresa Russell
|Lois Vargas
|Seymour Cassel
|Daniel Vargas
|Jason Isaacs
|Charles Beck
View Full Cast >