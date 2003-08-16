2003

Passionada

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 16th, 2003

Studio

Not Available

The film is a romantic comedy about a Portuguese widow whose husband had been a fisherman who died at sea. The widow's teenage daughter wants to be a professional gambler and she convinces her mother to date a British man whose new in town. The widow falls for the Brit, who pretends to be in the fishing business but is actually a professional gambler. The naive daughter gets into some trouble.

Cast

Sofia MilosCelia Amonte
Emmy RossumVicky Amonte
Theresa RussellLois Vargas
Seymour CasselDaniel Vargas
Jason IsaacsCharles Beck

