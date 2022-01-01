1993

Passport to Murder

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 1993

Studio

Not Available

After her divorce is final, socialite Helen Hollander heads to Paris and finds herself caught up in an international terrorist plot in this thriller. When Helen comes into possession of information vital to a terrorist organization, nefarious characters begin tailing her through Paris. A hunky private eye offers to help her, but Helen isn't sure whether he's on the up-and-up.

Cast

Connie SelleccaHelen Hollander
Ed MarinaroHank McKay
Pavel DouglasCharles Devon
Peter BowlesInspector Bullion

