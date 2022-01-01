Passport to Murder

After her divorce is final, socialite Helen Hollander heads to Paris and finds herself caught up in an international terrorist plot in this thriller. When Helen comes into possession of information vital to a terrorist organization, nefarious characters begin tailing her through Paris. A hunky private eye offers to help her, but Helen isn't sure whether he's on the up-and-up.
|Connie Sellecca
|Helen Hollander
|Ed Marinaro
|Hank McKay
|Pavel Douglas
|Charles Devon
|Peter Bowles
|Inspector Bullion
