2011

Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers

  • Action
  • History
  • War

January 10th, 2011

Portland Independent Films

Untold and lost history. A true story of the American Pathfinders, the volunteer paratroopers whose deadly mission was to land 30 minutes before the Normandy invasion, locate and mark strategic "drop zones" and set up the top-secret navigation equipment needed to guide the main airborne assault on D-Day.

Michael Conner HumphreysEddie
Jon Ashley HallThe Major (as Jonathon Hall)
Curt A. SindelarCo-Pilot
Billy ReynoldsRigs
David PolandBeth's Father
Catherine JohnsonBeth's Mother

