Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers

Untold and lost history. A true story of the American Pathfinders, the volunteer paratroopers whose deadly mission was to land 30 minutes before the Normandy invasion, locate and mark strategic "drop zones" and set up the top-secret navigation equipment needed to guide the main airborne assault on D-Day.
|Michael Conner Humphreys
|Eddie
|Jon Ashley Hall
|The Major (as Jonathon Hall)
|Curt A. Sindelar
|Co-Pilot
|Billy Reynolds
|Rigs
|David Poland
|Beth's Father
|Catherine Johnson
|Beth's Mother
