2008

Pathology

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 2008

Studio

Lakeshore Entertainment

Medical student Ted Grey (Milo Ventimiglia) graduates at the top of his class and quickly joins an elite pathology program, whose top students invite him into their circle. There he uncovers a gruesome secret: They play a game in which one tries to commit the perfect, undetectable murder, then the others compete to determine the victim's cause of death.

Cast

Alyssa MilanoGwen Williamson
Michael WestonJake Gallo
Lauren Lee SmithJuliette Bath
Johnny WhitworthGriffin Cavenaugh
John de LancieDr. Quentin Morris
Mei MelançonCatherine Ivy

Images