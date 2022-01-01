1993

Patlabor 2: The Movie

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 1993

Studio

Jay Film Co., Ltd.

A Japanese police unit who use giant anthropomorphic robots (called Labors) is caught up in a political struggle between the civilian authorities and the military when a terrorist act is blamed on an Air Force jet. With the aid of a government agent, the team gets close to a terrorist leader to stop things from going out of control when after the military is impelled to impose martial law.

Cast

Toshio FurukawaAsuma Shinohara (voice)
Ryûnosuke OhbayashiKiichi Goto (voice)
Yoshiko SakakibaraShinobu Nagumo (voice)
Michihiro IkemizuIsao Ohta (voice)
Daisuke GōriHiromi Yamazaki (voice)
Shigeru ChibaShigeo Shiba (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images