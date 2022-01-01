Patlabor 2: The Movie

A Japanese police unit who use giant anthropomorphic robots (called Labors) is caught up in a political struggle between the civilian authorities and the military when a terrorist act is blamed on an Air Force jet. With the aid of a government agent, the team gets close to a terrorist leader to stop things from going out of control when after the military is impelled to impose martial law.
|Toshio Furukawa
|Asuma Shinohara (voice)
|Ryûnosuke Ohbayashi
|Kiichi Goto (voice)
|Yoshiko Sakakibara
|Shinobu Nagumo (voice)
|Michihiro Ikemizu
|Isao Ohta (voice)
|Daisuke Gōri
|Hiromi Yamazaki (voice)
|Shigeru Chiba
|Shigeo Shiba (voice)
