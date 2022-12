Not Available

A fairytale story about the intriguing artist, Patricia Piccinini, this Artscape looks back at her impressive body of work, past and present and the ideas and influences driving it. It examines recent works exported abroad, which represent a change in direction for the artist as she explores a new theme - the nature of fecundity and fertility - a subject that culminates in her latest creation - a massive hot air balloon for Canberra's centenary this year.