Patrick lays comatose in a small private hospital, his only action being his involuntary spitting. When a pretty young nurse, just separated from her husband, begins work at the hospital, she senses that Patrick is communicating with her, and he seems to be using his psychic powers to manipulate events in her life.
|Charles Dance
|Doctor Roget
|Jackson Gallagher
|Patrick
|Sharni Vinson
|Kathy Jacquard
|Peta Sergeant
|Nurse Williams
|Damon Gameau
|Ed Penhaligon
