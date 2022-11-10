1970

Patton

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 1970

Studio

20th Century Fox

"Patton" tells the tale of General George S. Patton, famous tank commander of World War II. The film begins with patton's career in North Africa and progresses through the invasion of Germany and the fall of the Third Reich. Side plots also speak of Patton's numerous faults such his temper and habit towards insubordination.

Cast

Karl MaldenGen. Omar N. Bradley
Stephen YoungCapt. Chester B. Hansen
Michael StrongBrig. Gen. Hobart Carver
Carey LoftinGeneral Bradley's driver
Beth PattinsonMoroccan minister
Albert DumortierMoroccan minister

View Full Cast >

Images