The true story of a rich girl who was abducted by American revolutionaries in the 1970's. Her time spent with her captors made her question herself and her way of life and she joined forces with the cause that her abductors were fighting for. This created a US scandal and Patty Hearst has become a pop culture fixture. Written by Josh Pasnak
|Natasha Richardson
|Patricia Hearst
|William Forsythe
|Teko
|Ving Rhames
|Cinque
|Frances Fisher
|Yolanda
|Jodi Long
|Wendy Yoshimura
|Olivia Barash
|Fahizah
View Full Cast >