Not Available

First broadcast on Irish television, this six-part series spotlights Irish singer-songwriter Paul Brady, who performs dozens of his best-loved hits and other songs that reveal his supple talent and ear for a fine tune. Alternately singing solo, with a band and with guest stars such as Curtis Stigers and Mary Black, Brady performs "Dancer in the Fire," "The Shamrock Shore," "Luck of the Draw," "The Lakes of Pontchartrain," "Crazy Dreams" and more.