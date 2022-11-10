Pauline at the Beach

Fifteen year old Pauline and her older cousin, model-shaped Marion, go to the emtying Atlantic coast for an autumn holiday . Marion ignores the approaches of a surfer and falls for Henri, a hedonist who is only interested in a sexual adventure and drops her soon. Pauline's little romance with a young man (Sylvain) is also spoiled by Henri.
|Amanda Langlet
|Pauline
|Arielle Dombasle
|Marion
|Pascal Greggory
|Pierre
|Féodor Atkine
|Henri
|Simon de La Brosse
|Sylvain
|Rosette
|Louisette
