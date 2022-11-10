1983

Pauline at the Beach

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 22nd, 1983

Studio

Les Films du Losange

Fifteen year old Pauline and her older cousin, model-shaped Marion, go to the emtying Atlantic coast for an autumn holiday . Marion ignores the approaches of a surfer and falls for Henri, a hedonist who is only interested in a sexual adventure and drops her soon. Pauline's little romance with a young man (Sylvain) is also spoiled by Henri.

Cast

Amanda LangletPauline
Arielle DombasleMarion
Pascal GreggoryPierre
Féodor AtkineHenri
Simon de La BrosseSylvain
RosetteLouisette

View Full Cast >

Images