Pavlov's Dog

Not Available

Drama - The film centers on Ksenia and Maxim, two twenty-year-olds, who meet each other in the sanatorium and fall in love. Ksenia is an alcoholic, Maxim is suicidal. They have been both sent here by their relatives, who did not want to deal with their children and their problems. Gradually it becomes clear that the characters, betrayed by their relatives, kept inside the sanatorium, constrained by regimes and the cult of work therapy, are healthier and freer than many of those who live outside.