Payanangal Mudivathilai is a Grand Concert. Shripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (born 4 June 1946) mostly referred to as S.P.B. or Balu is an Indian playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist and film producer who works predominantly in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu cinema. He has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He has garnered six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages; Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi; twenty-five Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his works towards Telugu cinema, numerous other state awards from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.In addition, he garnered the Bollywood Filmfare Award, and six Filmfare Awards South.