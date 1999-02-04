With friends like these, who needs enemies? That's the question bad guy Porter is left asking after his wife and partner steal his heist money and leave him for dead -- or so they think. Five months and an endless reservoir of bitterness later, Porter's partners and the crooked cops on his tail learn how bad payback can be.
|Mel Gibson
|Porter
|Kris Kristofferson
|Bronson
|Gregg Henry
|Val Resnick
|Maria Bello
|Rosie
|David Paymer
|Arthur Stegman
|Bill Duke
|Det. Hicks
