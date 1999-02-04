1999

Payback

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Not Available

Not Available

February 4th, 1999

Icon Productions

With friends like these, who needs enemies? That's the question bad guy Porter is left asking after his wife and partner steal his heist money and leave him for dead -- or so they think. Five months and an endless reservoir of bitterness later, Porter's partners and the crooked cops on his tail learn how bad payback can be.

Mel GibsonPorter
Kris KristoffersonBronson
Gregg HenryVal Resnick
Maria BelloRosie
David PaymerArthur Stegman
Bill DukeDet. Hicks

