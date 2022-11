Not Available

Toronto's Concert Hall plays host to this energetic live performance filmed at the peak of Payola$'s popularity in 1982, showcasing fan favorites such as "Eyes of a Stranger" and "Dancing with Another." In addition to the concert, also included is an exclusive interview with founding members Bob Rock and Paul Hyde. Other featured hits include "China Boys," "Stranger" "Jukebox," "Burning Youth" and "Lights to Change."