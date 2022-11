Not Available

A bunch of students live in an apartment in Bologna, during the 70's. This is a 24-hour sample of their ordinary life, where, between marjuana, school, university, girls and political contrasts, spectators can get a nice and colourful picture of that time, of those people and of their ideas and problems. Crazy, halucinated, somehow "Trainspotting Italian style", this movie was taken from comic strips by Andrea Pazienza and it respects very well their atmosphere and style.