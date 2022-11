Not Available

Setlist: MFC Save You Hail Hail Animal Given To Fly Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town Whipping Even Flow Love Boat Captain Corduroy Lukin Half Full Daughter/(W.M.A.) Insignificance Jeremy Do The Evolution Go State of Love and Trust Black Better Man Porch Last Kiss I Believe in Miracles Alive Rockin’ in the Free World Yellow Ledbetter