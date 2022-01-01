Not Available

Pearl Jam Live in Seattle Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Safeco Field SET 1 The Long Road Release Low Light Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town Corduroy Go (W/ "Unchained" tag) Do The Evolution Throw Your Hatred Down Mind Your Manners Lightning Bolt Given To Fly All Those Yesterdays Even Flow Help Help Black Setting Forth I Am A Patriot Porch ENCORE 1 We Are Gonna Be Friends Nothing As It Seems Let Me Sleep Breath Again Today State Of Love And Trust Rearviewmirror ENCORE 2 Wasted Reprise Betterman (W/ "Save It For Later" tag) Save It For Later Comfortably Numb Alive I've Got A Feeling Rockin' In The Free World Yellow Ledbetter